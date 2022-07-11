OCD

The St. Elsewhere alum has long used his platform as a TV personality to reveal his personal battle with OCD as well as try to end the stigma around the mental disorder.

In addition to his 2009 autobiography about his struggles, Howie has detailed the specifics about his personal “brand” of OCD, which involves an intense fear of germs.

That same year, he told 20/20 that his trademark fist bump comes from feeling like shaking someone’s hand is the equivalent to sticking his hand in a “Petri dish.” He also shaves his head due to the fact that it “feels so streamlining, so clean … it just feels cleaner.”