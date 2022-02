Barbi Benton

After his first marriage ended, Hefner began dating and having flings with several Playboy models. He dated Playmate Benton starting in 1969. The couple lived together and split in 1976. The two remained friends and she even appeared in an episode of the E! reality show The Girls Next Door in 2005, which featured the mogul’s then-girlfriends Madison, Wilkinson and Marquardt. Hefner has admitted that not marrying Benton was one of his biggest regrets.