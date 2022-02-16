Carrie Leigh

Leigh lived with Hefner for five years in the 1980s. After leaving the Playboy Mansion, she filed lawsuits against the magazine publisher — one palimony suit and one for publishing unauthorized photos of her.

“It’s almost like a cult,” she told The Washington Post in 1999. “When you live in an environment like that that’s so different from how other people live, you start forgetting who you are and what you believe is right.”

She added: “It took me a few years after I did leave to wipe it out of my head.”