Holly Madison

Madison was in a relationship with Hefner for seven years, starting in 2001. She lived in the mansion until she was 28 years old, and was one of the three girlfriends who starred on The Girls Next Door. They split after Hefner refused to get married, and she went on to write a tell-all book titled Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.