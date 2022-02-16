Kendra Wilkinson

Wilkinson also starred in the reality series The Girls Next Door alongside Hefner and his two other girlfriends, which ran for six seasons on E! from 2005 to 2010. The pair maintained a friendship over the years, and she was distraught to hear about his passing.

“Hef changed my life,” the Playboy model told Us Weekly in a statement. “He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.”