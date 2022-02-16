Mildred Williams

Before he launched the magazine in 1953, Hefner had already fallen in love with Mildred “Millie” Williams. The pair were together during his stint in the army from 1944 to 1946, and when he returned he found out Williams had an affair with another man. The couple married anyway in 1949, and in his E! True Hollywood Story from 2006 it was revealed that she allowed him to have relationships with other women during their marriage to lessen her guilt. They had two children together but ended their 10-year marriage in 1959.