Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts

The Leftovers star has performed in seven of her husband’s plays, beginning with Bug in 1993, and the couple tied the knot in September 2007. “We’re not a ‘take turns’ couple. The irresistible job is always the one we accommodate,” Coon told Harper’s Bazaar about balancing their respective careers in August 2021. “If one of us gets an offer that is like, ‘This is really special,’ we make room for it.” She and the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright share two children: son Haskell, born in July 2018, and a daughter who was born in 2021.