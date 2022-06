Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Two years after the One Night in Miami star won the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Robinson made her Broadway debut as Jenna in the musical adaptation of Waitress. At the time, she was the first mother to play the role of the pregnant pie maker, as she and Odom Jr. welcomed daughter Lucille in 2017. Their son, Able, was born in March 2021.