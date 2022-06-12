Matt Doyle and Max Clayton

After meeting at a Starbucks in 2015, Doyle began dating his boyfriend after Clayton got his email address from a mutual friend. “The nice thing about us is that Max and I don’t compete against one and other, and I think that’s been an easy thing for us because we do very different things even within the industry,” the Tony nominee told Rye Myers in June 2019. “It can be really difficult to date someone who’s doing the EXACT same thing, or God forbid, going up for the same roles as you. … We’re able to be completely supportive and embrace each other’s careers, which is helpful. I know how important a career is and I think he feels the same way.”