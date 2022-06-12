Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Before romance rumors began swirling about the couple in 2006, both Burtka and Harris had long careers in the theater. The professional chef’s credits include 2001’s The Play About the Baby and 2003’s Gypsy, while the How I Met Your Mother star has performed in productions of Rent, Cabaret, Assassins and Hedwing and the Angry Inch, for which he won the 2014 Tony Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. The duo welcomed twins Gideon and Harper in October 2010 and tied the knot in September 2014.