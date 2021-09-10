2014

The Empire alum reflected on the breakup in the July 2014 issue of Redbook. “I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times when I thought, ‘Oh, man, people are going to trip out [if we split],’” he told the magazine. “Maybe they thought it was cute that we met in Rent. There weren’t a lot of couples like us in the theater community — and I know there aren’t a lot of performers as talented as she is … and then you have the whole mixed [race] thing. It was easy for people to root for us.”