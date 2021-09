2021

Menzel called out Diggs in a September 2021 “Carpool Karaoke” sketch on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “My ex-husband, I love him, but he was a little too judgy with me when I used to run lines and then I got very self-conscious,” she said.

Despite the comment, the Set It Up star showed his support. He shared a clip of the Enchanted actress singing “Defying Gravity” during the segment, writing via Instagram, “That’s my baby mama.”