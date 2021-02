Ciara and Russell Wilson

The “Goodies” singer married the Seattle Seahawks quarterback in July 2016 and welcomed daughter Sienna in April 2017. “We do our best to keep our once a week date night ritual going,” Ciara told Us in October 2018. The musician also revealed she and the athlete “absolutely” want more children. “We always said we wanted a big family,” she said at the time. The duo welcomed their son, Win, in July 2020.