Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

Hough and Laich, a Canadian hockey star, said “I do” in a beautiful ceremony in Idaho in July 2017. “I’m so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man,” the Safe Haven actress wrote on Instagram shortly after the wedding. “I’m the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife! It was truly the most special time in our lives.” The duo announced their split in May 2020 after nearly three years together.