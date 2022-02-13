Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

The model and NBA player just can’t get enough of each other! The pair started dating casually in May 2018 and were spotted together multiple times until they split that September. Jenner and Simmons reconnected two months later but parted ways again in May 2019. The former flames were spotted hanging out in December 2019 once again and sparked reconciliation rumors after ringing in the New Year together and later spending time in New York City in January 2020. They split for good in February 2020.