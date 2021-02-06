Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began dating the Cleveland Cavaliers player in September 2016. One year later, Us exclusively broke the news that the two were expecting their first child together. The NBA star was caught cheating in NYC days before she welcomed their daughter, True, into the world in April 2018. The duo briefly reunited before calling it quits again in February 2019 after the basketball player was caught cheating with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Woods. Us exclusively revealed in August 2020 that the pair were back together and would “love” to have another baby.