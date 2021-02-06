Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

“Having Jay is really helpful,” Cavallari told Disfunkshion magazine in an interview of her then-Chicago Bears QB husband, whom she married in June 2013 in Nashville. “It’s important to talk about parenting philosophies before having a child. You want to go in knowing how to raise them to avoid the arguments that can ensue. Being good parents is our top priority.” They have three children, sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor. The pair announced their split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.