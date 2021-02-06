Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban

“We’re very happy, we’re very much in love,” the Olympic skier gushed to Us about her relationship with the hockey player in October 2018. “I’m going to support him in his hockey career as much as I can. He has a lot of games! It’s hard to keep track of them, but he’s an amazing guy and I’m very lucky to have him in my life.” Vonn and Subban started dating in April 2018 and got engaged in August 2019. Vonn later proposed to her fiancé on Christmas day that same year, because she wanted to “return the favor. The couple announced their split a year later in December 2020.