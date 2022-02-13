Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

After quietly dating for a few months, Us confirmed in February 2021 that the Oscar winner and the quarterback had begun dating. Just days later, Rodgers revealed that they were engaged when he thanked his “fiancée” at the NFL Honors awards. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Woodley noted that it had been “a while” since the Green Bay Packers player proposed, adding that she hadn’t seen him play for much of their relationship. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports … When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”