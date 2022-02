Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

After meeting in a “Zoom meditation group,” the High School Musical star began dating the shortstop in December 2020. “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”