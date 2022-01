November 2020

“This one. It all starts and ends with this one. Thankful for everything in my life,” the New York native gushed about his wife via Instagram in November 2020. “All the hard work to accomplish my goals. Her support. My beautiful babies. Her carrying them. A household of rescue pets that are my pack. Her influence.”

He added: “Thankful for all the craziness we endure. Together. Us against the world. Hope you all have a yam as sweet as mine. #thankful.”