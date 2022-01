Plans for the Future

Earlier this week, Joe clarified that he would still be going on a comedy tour despite taking a step back from Impractical Jokers.

“When I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week, I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday. “Regardless, we can all use some laughter and kindness right now, and I’ll therefore be keeping all of my dates.”