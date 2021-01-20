Pics Best Photos From Joe Biden’s Inauguration: Alex Rodriguez and Barack Obama Fist-Bump, More By Meredith Nardino January 20, 2021 Shutterstock 16 12 / 16 A Moment to Remember The Hustlers actress was starstruck as she approached the stage in front of the new American leaders. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News