Pics Best Photos From Joe Biden’s Inauguration: Alex Rodriguez and Barack Obama Fist-Bump, More By Meredith Nardino January 20, 2021 SAUL LOEB/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 16 14 / 16 Cheers to the Next 4 Years The Obamas applauded for the Bidens as the inauguration concluded. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News