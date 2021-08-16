Exclusive Chloe Bridges Had an Epic Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas Before Adam Devine Wedding: Photos By Nicole Massabrook August 16, 2021 Michael Simon/Startraks 7 5 / 7 Final Fling Before the Ring The bachelorette party included several close friends as well as her fiancé’s sister. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News