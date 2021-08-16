Exclusive Chloe Bridges Had an Epic Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas Before Adam Devine Wedding: Photos By Nicole Massabrook August 16, 2021 Michael Simon/Startraks 7 4 / 7 ‘I Do’ Crew They enjoyed partying by the pool during the day before hitting up Marquee Nightclub at night. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News