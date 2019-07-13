Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Emotional Speech at Beth Chapman’s Memorial Service

Bonnie Chapman Lost Her “Rock”

Beth and Dog’s daughter gave a beautiful speech as she remembered her mother. “I never thought I’d have to walk down the aisle without her and judge my wedding dress, I never imagined a life without her,” she said. “I lost my rock, my big me. I’m not a mini Beth, but I’m close. I’ll never forget my mother. It’s hard not to be able to call her, but my family has been so tough. No one would put a fugitive in the back of the car and offer them cigarettes, that’s what she did. I thank her for teaching me how to wear these heels and to walk in them. No one will be as great as a mother as she was.”