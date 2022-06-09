Felicia Culotta

Though they haven’t spoken since 2015, Culotta became extremely close to the star when she was hired as the then-teenager’s chaperone in the early days of her career. I don’t know that I ever really had any definition on what I was supposed to do with Britney. For a long time, they called me her chaperone and then at one point they wanted to call me her partner and we didn’t think that sounded right,” she said in Framing Britney Spears. “I definitely wasn’t her mother or her big sister, so we settled on assistant.” Culotta has been an outspoken supporter of the singer and spoke out against the conservatorship multiple times over the years.