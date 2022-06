Madonna

The two performers go way back, even sparking controversy together at the 2003 MTV VMAs when they locked lips on stage during a medley of “Like a Virgin,” “Hollywood” and “Work It.” Before Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021, Madonna was a vocal supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, comparing the legal contract to “slavery” in a July 2021 Instagram Story. One year later, Madonna attended Britney and Asghari’s California nuptials.