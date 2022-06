Mathew Rosengart

The lawyer began working with Britney in the summer of 2021 and helped her end the conservatorship in November of that year. “This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!” the “Outrageous” singer gushed via Instagram in February 2022, adding that she “adore[s]” the attorney. “Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹!!!!!!”