Paris Hilton

In the early 2000s, the This Is Paris star and the Glee alum were among the hottest in Hollywood. “I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since this #iconic photo was snapped, and we were dubbed the #HolyTrinity of the 2000’s,” Hilton wrote via Instagram in December 2021 alongside a throwback snap of her, Britney and Lindsay Lohan. The following June, the socialite performed “Stars Are Blind” with Britney at her wedding to Asghari.