Sam Asghari

The most important person in the Glee guest star’s life at the moment is her partner, Sam Asghari. After meeting on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video, Britney was instantly smitten with the actor. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she recalled in a radio interview in 2017. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.” Asghari popped the question in September 2021.