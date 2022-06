Victoria Asher

Before becoming Britney’s assistant and close friend, Asher was a member of Cobra Starship, playing the key tar and providing background vocals. “She’s a shining light. Nothing but love for this special human,” the musician wrote via Instagram in April 2022 about the superstar. Asher is also responsible for setting up the meeting between Britney and the creator of her favorite show, Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson.