Kylie Jenner’s Handbag Closet

Kylie has a walk-in closet solely for her high-end handbag collection, an eye-popping haul one can only dream of. In addition to showing off every designer she owns, the makeup mogul flaunted the purses gifted to her by her family, like a hot pink Hèrmes bag from Kourtney and a $5,500 Judith Leiber Lipstick Seductress Clutch — shaped like a tube of lipstick — from Kim Kardashian.