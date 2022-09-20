Bonding Over Lili

Three months later, Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana. The arrival of their little one in June 2021 also served as a way for Kate and Meghan to try and fix some of their issues and bond over motherhood once again.

“Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” a source exclusively told Us following [Lili’s] birth.

Earlier that month, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their excitement over the family’s newest member via social media. “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” the couple wrote in a sweet Instagram post. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

In August 2021, a separate source exclusively told Us that Meghan and Kate’s relationship had been getting better in recent months. “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” the insider explained. “Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”