Keeping Their Distance

At the queen’s September 2022 funeral in London, the women stood near Queen Consort Camilla, however, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to physically space herself away from them.

“Meghan’s body language doesn’t hint at her relationship with the queen consort, Kate and the children,” body language expert Blanca Cobb exclusively told Us exclusively at the time. “However, standing back and behind the queen consort, Kate and the children signals a possible emotional distance.”

She added, “Perhaps, she wanted to give them space. Or she needed some space to reflect and think. If she believes that their relationship is strained, then it’s possible that she stood back. You tend to keep a physical distance when you don’t feel emotionally close to someone.”