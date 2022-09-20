Out of Town

While Meghan and Harry reportedly reached out to Kate in January 2022 in celebration of her 40th birthday, by April of that year things were again icy for the in-laws. The former actress and her husband made a surprise visit to Windsor Castle in April 2022 to see the queen, but William and Kate were noticeably absent.

William “just happened to be skiing when Harry and Meghan were at Windsor Castle,” a source exclusively confirmed to Us after his brother’s trip. “It was purely coincidental. Harry is coming back to visit soon and hopes to see William in-person. They are trying to figure things out.”

The quick stop in London marked the first time that Harry and Meghan were in the U.K. together since their royal step back in 2020. While Kate and William “were not in attendance,” the boys’ father, Charles, was said to have made an appearance during the family reunion.