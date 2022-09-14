The Book

In August 2020, the book Finding Freedom gave more insight into Kate and Meghan’s relationship. While authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed their first meeting went well, the royal reporters also revealed that the two women didn’t have much in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.”

The book read, “The truth was Meghan and Kate just didn’t know each other that well … Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide.”

Harry and Meghan denied having any involvement in the book, which also claims Kate once avoided a solo shopping trip with Meghan in 2017.