The Truth Set Her Free

During a revealing sit-down interview on CBS, which aired in March 2021, Meghan spoke candidly about her experiences with royal family members behind closed doors — and firmly shut down rumors of bad blood between her and Kate.

“The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” Meghan said, explaining that headlines about “confrontation” before her May 2018 wedding were totally misconstrued. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. She brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone — to just take accountability for it.”

Meghan assured viewers that she didn’t intend “to be disparaging” to Kate by sharing that story. “She’s a good person,” the activist added. “I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”