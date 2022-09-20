Their Silence Speaks Volumes

Following Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview, a source exclusively told Us in March 2021 that the Bench author and the princess hadn’t spoken “directly in over a year.” The women’s tension had increasingly become worse as their respective husbands continued to feud, per the insider.

“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William,” the source explained at the time. “Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

While the women made up after their wedding drama — which Meghan spoke about in the tell-all — their friendship never fully formed due to their differences. “In the beginning of their relationship, Kate and Meghan did get along,” the insider told Us, but “they didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to day-to-day life in the palace.”