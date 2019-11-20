When Meghan Met Kate

Prince Harry introduced his then-girlfriend to his sister-in-law and his niece, Princess Charlotte, in January 2017. “Meghan’s so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest,” a source told Us Weekly of the meeting, which “went well.” A separate insider close to Meghan later told Us that her friend had come prepared, gifting Kate, whose birthday is January 9, with a Smythson planner. “Kate was touched by the little birthday present. It was a brief meeting. But as far as introductions go, it was a success.”