Pics

Inside the Grammys 2020 Afterparties With Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and More

By
Daya Yungblud and Emily Hampshire at Grammys 2020 After Party
 Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
15
10 / 15

Dare to Be Different

Daya, Yungblud and Emily Hampshire hung out together at Universal’s bash.

Back to top