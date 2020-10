They Take Coparenting Seriously.

Paltrow told the Evening Standard that she and Martin have “managed to really stay a family” despite no longer having a romantic relationship. “Chris is a very close friend,” she said at the time. “I see him every day, I talk to him every day. And it was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first.”