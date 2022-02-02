Gwyneth Has Declared Her Love for Dakota

The Goop founder detailed her relationship with Johnson in January 2020. “I love her,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

A fan later asked Paltrow during a January 2022 Instagram Story Q&A, “Do you love Dakota Johnson?” to which she replied, “Very much.”