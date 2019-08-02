Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Family Trip to Israel: Pics

Jenny’s far from the block now! As she traveled to Israel to perform in Tel Aviv on Thursday, August 1, Jennifer Lopez brought fiancé Alex Rodriguez and the couple’s kids along for the ride.

And the Middle Eastern country was happy to host her, it seems. The “Medicine” singer raved on Instagram that her Tel Aviv audience was “over 50,000 strong.”

Lopez and her baseball beau, 44, have had plenty of reasons to celebrate in recent months. For starters, they announced their engagement in March, showing off her massive square-cut diamond engagement ring on social media.

Then they feted Lopez’s 50th birthday with a gold-themed bash at Gloria Estefan’s Miami estate on July 24, with the New York Yankees alum giving a “touching speech” in her honor and gifting her with a $140,000 Porsche. Two days later, Lopez serenaded him for his 44th birthday at her concert in the Floridian city.

“Celebrating you today and everyday my love… you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm,” she wrote on Instagram the following day. “Thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life.”

And on August 1, Rodriguez started flooding Instagram with photos and videos from the time in Israel with their kids. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

Their trip to the Holy Land isn’t the last of Lopez’s international travels this year, though: Over the next two weeks, she’ll perform concerts in Russia, Turkey, Spain and Egypt.

Scroll down for more travel photos from the family’s Israeli explorations.