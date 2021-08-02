Love Lives

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-Filled Vacation: Inside Their Mediterranean Getaway

By
Inside Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck PDA Filled Mediterranean Getaway Video
 Oliver Palombi/MEGA
8
7 / 8
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Branded

The singer wore a “Ben” necklace during her shopping trip in Portofino, Italy.

Back to top