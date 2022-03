Child Support Payments Request

In March 2022, Williams requested to reduce his $40,000 monthly child support payments since he no longer has the same salary as he did during Grey’s Anatomy.

According to the legal docs, the actor noted that he makes “far less” now that he is only appearing in the Broadway play Take Me Out. His paycheck comes out to $1,668 per week, which is a huge difference from his previous salary on the ABC series.