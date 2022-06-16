Passport Problems?

In June 2022, Williams requested that his custodial time remain intact between 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, until 8:30 a.m.. on Thursday, June 30, per legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum also asked that the court force Drake-Lee to submit the necessary paperwork, in which she would have to sign off on a parental consent form, that would allow son Maceo access to his passport.

While the judge granted the request, Drake-Lee submitted a written email to the court that she sent to Williams’ lawyers that reportedly read, “I have told your client, Jesse Williams, multiple times that the passport renewal is in process.” She alleged that the payment for the passport renewal was processed in October 2021 and that the former couple’s first conversation about the issue took place one year prior.

Drake-Lee also noted that these types of issues can be avoided “if the orders are truthfully followed and your client shares necessary logistical details, instead of withholding them, with the goal being to find a reasonable solution, instead of using intimidation tactics.”