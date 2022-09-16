The Cryptic Posts

In September 2022, TMZ reported that Williams requested an update to their custody agreement after signing on to return to Take Me Out on Broadway for another run. The Tony nominee claimed in court docs that Drake-Lee refused to extend their custody agreement to coincide with his time in the show and didn’t want their two children to return to New York while he starred in the production.

Days later, Drake-Lee seemingly slammed Williams’ parenting in a pointed social media post. “Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days?” she wrote via Instagram. “Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week? I don’t think so! Neither do any of the parents who actually parent on a routine basis.”

Drake-Lee added that Williams seemingly “expects their children to indulge, caregive [SIC] and service that adult’s desires” without thinking about their kids’ best interests. She concluded her post with the hashtags, “#receiptsseason” and “#ihavestayedquietforfartoolong.”