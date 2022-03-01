Jesse Williams Settles Custody Battle With Ex Wife Aryn Drake Lee

The Fight For Joint Custody

Just a few months after calling it quits, the pair began arguing over custody of their two children, with Williams alleging that Drake-Lee was restricting his access to them. In response, his then-estranged wife filed for sole physical and legal custody, citing Williams’ unpredictable work schedule, and claiming that she was the primary parental figure.

“Jesse would ‘join in’ when he was available and home, but he rarely took care of the children without my or [the nanny] Martiza’s help and presence,” Drake-Lee alleged in court documents obtained by Us in August 2017. “Jesse became distant, secretive and was home less and less, traveling for unexplained reasons while telling the kids, ‘Daddy is at work.’ … Another factor in their stability is to prevent the children from seeing a revolving door of intimate partners.” Williams’ rep denied the allegations, claiming that he has been “working tirelessly to maintain his bond” with Sadie and Maceo.